New Delhi: Days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, Twitter permanently suspended the US President’s account, citing ‘risk of further incitement of violence’. “After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” said Twitter in a statement. Also Read - Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3, Today's Cricket Match Live Updates IND vs AUS Pink Test at SCG: Pant-Pujara Steady; India Trail by 158 at Lunch

The eight round of talks between the farmers’ leaders and the government remained inconclusive, however, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is hopeful of a solution in the ninth round of talks. The next round of meeting with the farmers’ organisations is scheduled for January 15. Also Read - 10 Children Charred to Death as Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara

In Maharashtra, Ten children were charred to death after a fire broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. A nurse on duty alerted management officials after spotting smoke in the room. Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. Also Read - Risk of Further Incitement of Violence: Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump's Account