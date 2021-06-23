Ranchi: Taking further preventive measures and keeping the COVID third wave in mind, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended the COVID restrictions in the state till July 1. However, the essential services will continue as usual without coming under the pruview of the lockdown. Notably, the Jharkhand government has imposed the lockdown restrictions in the state under ‘Swasthya Suraksha Saptah’. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant in Kerala: What You Should Know

Notably, this is the seventh time that the COVID-related lockdown, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing lockdown was supposed to end on June 24. Also Read - Baba Ramdev Moves SC Seeking Stay on Multiple FIRs Against Him For Remarks Over Allopathy

“The provisions related to observance of Swasthya Suraksha Saptah in the context of Covid-19 shall stand extended from 6 am on June 24 till 6 AM on July 1, 2021,” the notification issued by the Disaster Management Division said. The order was signed by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant Cases Found in Bengaluru, Mysuru; Karnataka on Alert

“We have taken the decision to extend the Health Safety Week for another week as we are not out of danger and there is a possibility of a third wave,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. It must be noted that the ongoing restrictions will continue with no new curbs or relaxations.

This time also, the religious places will remain closed and so will be the educational institutions. The decision was made at a meeting of the state disaster management authority, chaired by the chief minister.

On June 15, the state government had extended the lockdown till June 24 with some relaxations, including opening of shopping malls and departmental stores till 4 PM. Earlier, only shops were allowed to operate till 4 PM and not the shopping malls and departmental stores.

However, the state government had banned that inter-state and Intra-state bus transport except for the buses specifically used by the district administration. The state government said that the e-passes will be mandatory for inter-state and inter- district movement in private vehicles but for movement within the district, no e-passes will be required.

On Wednesday, Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,44,775 as 110 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,102.

Dhanbad registered the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by East Singhbhum (14) and Ranchi (13). The fresh fatalities were reported East Singhbhum and Gumla districts.