Breaking News LIVE Updates July 17, 2021: A fresh warning of heavy showers has been issued in Himachal Pradesh as the IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of India, including the northern region, over the next six-seven days. The MeT department said rainfall activity is very likely to increase with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy falls over the western Himalayan region and Uttar Pradesh from July 17 to 20. The IMD said moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan during next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours. Heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai since last morning caused waterlogging in parts of the city and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several areas. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates.