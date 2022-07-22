Breaking News LIVE July 22: | A large number of protestors confronted armed security personnel as the latter set up barricades outside the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. The armed soldiers were deployed in a bid to control the protestors who have been protesting against the new Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe outside the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat. Protesters alleged that security personnel raided the anti-government protest camp in the capital on early Friday. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Sri Lanka: Indian High Commission Official Attacked On Way Home Amid Rumours Of ‘Interference’