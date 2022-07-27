Breaking News July 27: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED)questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi for over 6 hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper case, the 75-year-old has been asked to appear again on Wednesday, officials said. According to news agency ANI, she had left the agency’s office in central Delhi just around 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement. While the interrogation was going on Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs led a protest march from the Parliament to Vijay Chowk to draw attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government. Rahul and Gandhi and other party MPs were detained by the police later as well. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Meghalaya BJP Leader Accused Of Running Brothel At His Farmhouse Arrested From UP