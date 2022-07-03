Breaking News July 3, 2022 Live Updates: As the situation gradually to normal after the massive uproar over Udaipur murder case, Udaipur district administration has decided to relax curfew for 10 hours, from 8am to 6pm, on Sunday. The district administration on Saturday relaxed the curfew imposed in seven police station areas for four hours. However, mobile internet services remained suspended. Meanwhile, on day 2 of the BJP national executive meet today, the key focus will remain on PM Modi’s speech and party’s political resolution that are expected to be passed unanimously. After the BJP meet, PM Modi is likely to address a public meeting in Hyderabad. This resolution will be seconded by Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the major breaking news updates.Also Read - Udaipur Beheading: 10-Hour Curfew Break On Sunday, Internet Services Remain Suspended | Top Developments