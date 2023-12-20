Coronavirus: Kerala Reports 292 Cases, 3 Deaths in 24 Hours, Centre Calls Emergency Meet Today, Will Restrictions be Imposed?

Coronavirus Latest News Today: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Kerala reported 292 new active cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on December 19, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,041.

Kerala Issues Health Advisory

In the wake of the rising COVID cases, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued health advisory and urged people above the age of 60 years to wear masks before going to public places.

The state government also advised people to stay in close spaces and refrain from going to crowded places. The advisory from the Kerala government came after the Centre issued an advisory.

In the meantime, Kerala Health Minister Veena George emphasised that the state high-level committee is rigorously monitoring the occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICU) beds, oxygen beds, and ventilators across government and private hospitals.

Health Ministry Calls Emergency Meet Today

In the meantime, the Union Health Ministry has asked all states to be on alert while health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said he has called a meeting of state health ministers on Wednesday to review preparedness in view of a surge in respiratory illnesses in the country, including Covid-19.

Amid the recent uptick in Covid cases and detection of JN.1 subvariant in Kerala, the central government has issued an advisory to the state governments urging them to make adequate health arrangements.

“Considering the upcoming festive season, there is a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to the maintenance of respiratory hygiene”, read the advisory.

The centre further directed the states to monitor the occurrence of respiratory diseases district-wise.

“Ensure monitoring and reporting of district-wise influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness cases in all health facilities on a regular basis including in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, for detecting the early rising trend of cases”, it said.

The central government further directed the state administration to ensure Covid testing as per the set guidelines.

“Ensure a higher number of RT-PCR tests and send the positive samples for genome sequencing to the Indian SARS COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories so as to enable timely detection of new variants, if any,” the advisory read further.

“Promote community awareness to seek their continued support in managing COVID-19, including adherence to respiratory hygiene”, it added.

India’s COVID-19 situation remains under control, with an active caseload of 1,828 as of Monday. However, one death was reported in Kerala, where the JN.1 subvariant of the coronavirus was recently detected.

