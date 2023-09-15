Kerala Reports Another Case of Nipah Virus, Patient Under Medical Observation

With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.

Health Minister's Office said a 39-year-old man, who has contracted the infection, is under observation in a hospital in Kozhikode.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Friday reported another case of Nipah virus in Kozhikode district. State Health Minister Veena George’s office said that a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive. A 24-year-old health worker became the fifth confirmed Nipah case in the state on Wednesday. Of the earlier three infected people under treatment, the condition of a nine-year-old boy remains critical. In the meantime, 2 deaths have been reported so far.

Total Cases Rise to 6

The patient was under observation in a hospital and had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier. With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.

Amid concerns over the Nipah virus in Kerala, 15 samples of those in the high-risk category in the contact list have been sent for testing. The contact list contains 950 people of which 213 are in the high risk category. 287 health workers are also there in the contact list.

#WATCH | Restrictions still continue in Nipah containment zones in Kerala's Kozhikode. Secretary of Kuttiady Juma Masjid Mahallu Committee Zubair P says, "In the wake of the outbreak of Nipah virus in our area…The district collector and police authorities have directed us to… pic.twitter.com/SxjYo3yu8W — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

Steps Taken For Containment Of Nipah Virus

Four people in high risk categories are in a private hospital and 17 people are under surveillance in Kozhikode medical college.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar reviewed steps taken for containment of Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode, Kerala, from the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), in Pune on Thursday.

Schools, Colleges Shut in Kozhikode

In the meantime, Kozhikode district collector has declared holidays for all educational institutions including Anganwadis, Madrasas, tuition centres including professional colleges on September 16, in addition to the two-day holiday already declared for September 14 and September 15.

“All tuition centres and coaching centres in the district should not function on these days. Educational institutes can arrange online classes. These days should not be an occasion for celebrations. Avoid unnecessary travel and gatherings. Caution is prevention”, said the Kozhikode DC A Geetha in her Facebook post.

Earlier, amid rising concerns over the return of the Nipah virus in Kerala, the state government strengthened measures to prevent the spread of the infection a day after two deaths from the same were confirmed in Kozhikode district.

Kerala Health Minister V George said that 13 people who are on the contact list are admitted to the medical college and their health condition is stable.

