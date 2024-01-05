Breaking News: Kolkata Police Receives Bomb Threat At Indian Museum, Entry Restricted

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: January 5, 2024 1:09 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police received a bomb threat email from the ‘Terrorizer’s 111’ group on Friday, to blow up the famous Indian Museum, as reported by ANI. The bomb squad rushed to the location and initiated a search operation. Authorities temporarily restricted the entry of visitors to the museum for a few hours while the search operation was underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

