Breaking News: Kolkata Police Receives Bomb Threat At Indian Museum, Entry Restricted
Kolkata: The Kolkata Police received a bomb threat email from the ‘Terrorizer’s 111’ group on Friday, to blow up the famous Indian Museum, as reported by ANI. The bomb squad rushed to the location and initiated a search operation. Authorities temporarily restricted the entry of visitors to the museum for a few hours while the search operation was underway.
West Bengal | Kolkata Police received a mail from a group called ‘Terrorizer’s 111′ regarding a bomb threat at the Indian Museum. Bomb squad reached the location & visitors’ entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours: Kolkata Police
— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
