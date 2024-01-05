Breaking News: Kolkata Police Receives Bomb Threat At Indian Museum, Entry Restricted

Breaking News: Kolkata Police Receives Bomb Threat At Indian Museum, Entry Restricted

Breaking News: Kolkata Police Receives Bomb Threat At Indian Museum, Entry Restricted

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police received a bomb threat email from the ‘Terrorizer’s 111’ group on Friday, to blow up the famous Indian Museum, as reported by ANI. The bomb squad rushed to the location and initiated a search operation. Authorities temporarily restricted the entry of visitors to the museum for a few hours while the search operation was underway.

Trending Now

West Bengal | Kolkata Police received a mail from a group called ‘Terrorizer’s 111′ regarding a bomb threat at the Indian Museum. Bomb squad reached the location & visitors’ entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours: Kolkata Police — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

You may like to read

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.