Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Launch Multiple Development Projects in West Bengal, Bihar Today

Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 2, 2024: Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on international, national and other important events.

Updated: March 2, 2024 8:53 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Breaking News Live: BJP’s First List For Lok Sabha Polls To Be Out Soon

Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 2, 2024: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa, met the victims of the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion at Vaidehi Hospital on Saturday. The leaders visited the hospital to extend their support to the victims of the explosion that injured 10 people on Friday. Meanwhile, Delhi, the National capital witnessed a sudden change in weather; and received light rainfall. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.

  • Mar 2, 2024 8:54 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in West Bengal, Bihar today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone of and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth crores in West Bengal and Bihar on Saturday. The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to three states, reached West Bengal’s Arambagh on Friday afternoon where he launched several development projects and addressed a rally in Hooghly.

  • Mar 2, 2024 8:51 AM IST

    Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh says “After resting for 5 days, we are resuming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today at 2 pm from Dholpur, Rajasthan. We will enter Morena, Madhya Pradesh at around 3 pm today and we will stay in MP till 6th March. On 5th March, Rahul Gandhi will have a darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple. On 7th March, we will enter Gujarat. People are supporting us during the yatra…”

  • Mar 2, 2024 8:39 AM IST

    Udhampur, J&K: One killed after a tanker collided with a hillside near Moud Passi on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. The dead body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary of Government Medical College, Udhampur, for autopsy. Further investigation is underway: Udhampur Police

  • Mar 2, 2024 8:28 AM IST

    A team of FSL, Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad conducts an investigation at the explosion site at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area.

  • Mar 2, 2024 8:21 AM IST

    Delhi | At 8:47 pm yesterday, a PCR call was received at PS Jagatpuri in which the lady caller said that her 7-year-old daughter was bitten and dragged by a Pitbull dog belonging to her neighbour. Police found bite marks present on her body. The girl along with her mother were sent to the Hedgewar Hospital for the preparation of MLC. A case under sections 289 and 337 of IPC is being registered against the dog owner on the statement of the complainant: Delhi Police

  • Mar 2, 2024 8:21 AM IST

    The Defence Ministry signed a contract on March 1 with an Indian manufacturer to upgrade the simulator of the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Led by MSME, this upgrade will incorporate all indigenous weapons and capabilities enhancing operational training for IAF pilots: Indian Air Force

  • Mar 2, 2024 8:08 AM IST

    Manipur: Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in the general area of Elora Hotel in Moreh. In the operation launched on 1st March, based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles recovered one point 38 pistol, 10 country-made IEDs, three grenades, and ammunition. The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the Police.

  • Mar 2, 2024 7:54 AM IST

    Pop star Rihanna leaves from Jamnagar after attending the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

  • Mar 2, 2024 7:53 AM IST

    Delhi: National capital witnesses sudden change in weather; received light rainfall.

