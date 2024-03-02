By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Launch Multiple Development Projects in West Bengal, Bihar Today
Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 2, 2024: Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on international, national and other important events.
Breaking News LIVE Updates, March 2, 2024: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa, met the victims of the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion at Vaidehi Hospital on Saturday. The leaders visited the hospital to extend their support to the victims of the explosion that injured 10 people on Friday. Meanwhile, Delhi, the National capital witnessed a sudden change in weather; and received light rainfall. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.
