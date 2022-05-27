Breaking News LIVE Updates, 27 May 2022: The monkeypox menace continues as the US confirmed nine monkeypox cases across seven states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday. The nine cases have been identified in California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington state, Xinhua news agency reported. Canada has also confirmed 16 cases of monkeypox in the country. All the cases have been reported in the province of Quebec, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a statement. According to the statement, cases of monkeypox are being identified and treated by local health clinics. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it is expecting more infectious cases of the viral zoonotic disease as 20 countries across the world reported monkeypox cases.Also Read - Delhi: Blast Call From Chhatarpur Area, 5 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; People Feared Trapped

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pre-monsoon flood in Assam rose to 30 as two more deaths were reported on Thursday, officials said, adding at least 5.61 people remained affected in the state's 12 districts even as the flood situation saw some marginal improvement. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) of seven members arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to study the flood-ravaged Assam districts. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest news and major happenings around the country and globe.