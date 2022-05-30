Breaking News Updates 30 May 2022: Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Moosewala’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack which is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told reporters. Punjab’s Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack. Moosewala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP’s Vijay Singla. Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident. Announcing the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder, the DGP said Moosewala had not taken with him the two Punjab police commandos who were still provided for his security.Also Read - BREAKING: Nepal Army Locates Plane Crash Site With 22, Including 4 Indians On Board; Shares Pic

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Jewish nationalists, some chanting slogans, marched through Jerusalem's Old City, sparking clashes between Israelis and Palestinians. Israel's state-owned Kan TV news estimated that nearly 50,000 people, mostly nationalist Israeli youths, attended the contentious annual "flag march" to mark the "Jerusalem Day", when Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1967. The march started in the western part of the city and continued through the narrow Palestinian streets of the Old City's Damascus Gate until reaching the Western Wall, just below the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a holy flashpoint site for both Muslims and Jews, Xinhua news agency reported.