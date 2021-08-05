Breaking News LIVE August 5, 2021: A central team that went to Kerala, in its report to the Union health ministry, has said contact tracing of COVID-19 patients in the state is low, home isolation guidelines are not being followed and the number of tests conducted to detect the infection is showing a downward trend. According to official sources, the report pointed out that people are becoming more complacent regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour and highlighted the need for ramping up vaccination. Meanwhile, the flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh turned “grim” where more than 1,250 villages were affected by the deluge following heavy rains while nearly 6,200 people were shifted to safer places with the help of the Army, NDRF, BSF and state agencies, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. The CM, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the afternoon, said 1,950 people were still stranded and efforts were on to rescue them. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Consider Imposing Local Restrictions To Curb Mass Gatherings During Festive Season: Centre Writes to States, UTs