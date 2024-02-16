live

Breaking News Live: Greek Parliament Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage, Adoption

Stay tuned for all the real-time updates on breaking news from India and across the world that you can't miss:

Breaking News Live Updates: Greece’s parliament on Thursday approved a bill that allows same-sex civil marriage in the country. It is a landmark victory for the LGBT community and its supporters.

