Afghanistan Crisis and Evacuation LIVE Updates: In the early hours of Tuesday, August 31, celebratory gunfire rang out in Kabul as the United States’ military completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan ending a brutal 20-year war — one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. Following US troops withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has also said the last American soldier left Kabul airport at 9 pm Afghan time.

“The last American soldier left Kabul airport at 9 pm Afghan time and our country gained full independence, Alhamdulillah Walmana,” he tweeted. The withdrawal came after the fraught final days of a frantic mission to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who had helped the US-led war effort — and which left scores of Afghans and 13 US troops died in a suicide attack last week.Also Read - US Completes Withdrawal of Forces From Afghanistan Ending Brutal 20-year War | Key Points

