Afghanistan Crisis and Evacuation LIVE Updates: In the early hours of Tuesday, August 31, celebratory gunfire rang out in Kabul as the United States’ military completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan ending a brutal 20-year war — one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. Following US troops withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has also said the last American soldier left Kabul airport at 9 pm Afghan time.
"The last American soldier left Kabul airport at 9 pm Afghan time and our country gained full independence, Alhamdulillah Walmana," he tweeted. The withdrawal came after the fraught final days of a frantic mission to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who had helped the US-led war effort — and which left scores of Afghans and 13 US troops died in a suicide attack last week.

Live Updates

  • 7:31 AM IST

    US Secretary Antony Blinken on Afghanistan evacuation: America’s work in Afghanistan continues, we have a plan in hand…we will remain relentlessly focused on maintaining peace.. including by welcoming thousands of them into our community as we have done before.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    US Secretary Antony Blinken: US committed to helping every American who wants to leave Afghanistan, reports AFP.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    US Secretary Antony Blinken: The US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves operations to Qatar, reports AFP.

  • 7:28 AM IST


    US President Joe Biden on Afghanistan evacuation:     The UN Security Council Resolution passed this afternoon sends a clear message of what the international community expects the Taliban to deliver on moving forward, notably freedom of travel.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Afghanistan evacuation: The Taliban have made commitments on safe passage and the world will hold them to their commitments. It will include ongoing diplomacy in Afghanistan…coordination with partners to reopen the airport for continued departure for those who want to leave Afghanistan.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Afghanistan evacuation: Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 31) afternoon, I will address the people on my decision not to extend our presence in Afghanistan beyond 8/31. It was the unanimous recommendation of the Joint Chiefs and of all of our commanders on the ground to end our airlift mission as planned.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Afghanistan evacuation: I have asked the Secretary of State to lead the continued coordination with our international partners to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan. This will include UNSC Resolution passed today.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    US General Kenneth F. McKenzie on Afghanistan Evacuation: I announce the completion of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens and Afghans… The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai Airport on August 30 this afternoon at 3:29 pm.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    US General Kenneth F. McKenzie on Afghanistan Evacuation: While military evacuation is complete, the diplomatic mission to ensure additional US citizens and Afghans continues.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden on Afghanistan evacuation: The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States.