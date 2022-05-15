Breaking News Highlights: Legendary Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, aged 46, died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland. Meanwhile, Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow’s forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Ukraine’s general staff said the Russian forces were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.” Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Warns Finland NATO Membership Would Harm Relations

Live Updates

  • 11:27 PM IST

    UPDATES TO THIS LIVE BLOG ARE CLOSED

  • 11:21 PM IST

    BJP national president JP Nadda to interact with a group of Head of Missions (Ambassadors/ High Commissioners) to India tomorrow, May 16, at party headquarters in Delhi, under the ‘Know BJP’ initiative.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    Delhi reports 613 fresh COVID19 cases, 784 recoveries, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

    Active cases 3,762
    Cumulative Positivity Rate 4.97%

  • 10:10 PM IST

    Civilian Killed In Cross-Firing In J-K’s Shopian; Inquiry Ordered

    A civilian was killed in a cross-firing after terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, prompting authorities to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident that sparked protests by local residents, police said.

    Police said that about 1:10 pm, militants indiscriminately fired at a joint patrolling party of police and CRPF at Turkwangam-Litter area, a border area between Pulwama and Shopian. During the crossfire, a civilian was seriously wounded, a police spokesman said

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Delhi | People want to know the truth about the Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi mosque, ‘Krishna janmabhoomi’. The court should help to find the truth. The decision will take place through dialogue: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

  • 8:31 PM IST

  • 7:28 PM IST

  • 7:07 PM IST

    Kerala | Inverter, generator shops have been shut in Delhi because of 24*7 power supply, which is free of cost…Do the people of Kerala not want free electricity too?: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Kochi

  • 6:51 PM IST

  • 6:31 PM IST

    NHRC expresses serious concern over fire incident in Mundka and reported callousness of authorities; calls for report from Delhi Govt in two weeks; also decides to send its team immediately for an on the spot investigation