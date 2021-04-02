Breaking News Live April 2, 2021: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has hinted towards a complete lockdown in the city soon. However, she said that an announcement regarding lockdown in Mumbai is likely to be taken on Friday. On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an urgent meeting with the health minister and officials of concerned departments to prepare an action plan to meet the COVID challenge in the national capital. The development comes as the number of daily COVID-19 infections have shot up in recent days with 1,819 cases reported on Wednesday. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has brought a piece of good news for students who have tested positive for coronavirus. The board said Class 10 and 12 students who are not able to appear in practical examination because of being infected with coronavirus will get another chance before June 11. The CBSE has also asked schools to reconduct practical exams for COVID-19 positive candidates at an appropriate time. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Tests Positive For COVID-19, to Remain Under Home Quarantine