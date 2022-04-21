Breaking News LIVE, April 21, 2022: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s two-day visit to India on Thursday is aimed at ramping up the overall ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of defence and security and trade, and he will not lecture India on how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. They said a major focus of Johnson’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the United Kingdom is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region. The British prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. After a series of engagements in Gujarat throughout the day, he will leave for Delhi in the evening. Johnson and Modi will hold extensive talks in Delhi on Friday.Also Read - Karnataka May Impose COVID Restrictions if Cases Rise, Health Minister K Sudhakar Makes Big Announcement

