Breaking News LIVE, April 21, 2022: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s two-day visit to India on Thursday is aimed at ramping up the overall ties between the two countries, especially in the areas of defence and security and trade, and he will not lecture India on how to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. They said a major focus of Johnson’s talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the situation in the Indo-Pacific as the United Kingdom is strongly opposed to any kind of coercion in the region. The British prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning. After a series of engagements in Gujarat throughout the day, he will leave for Delhi in the evening. Johnson and Modi will hold extensive talks in Delhi on Friday.Also Read - Karnataka May Impose COVID Restrictions if Cases Rise, Health Minister K Sudhakar Makes Big Announcement

Live Updates

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Two killed, 25 injured as bus skids off road in J-K’s Udhampur

    Two persons were killed in the Uddak area of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district after a bus skidded off the road on Wednesday. As many as 25 people have also been injured, of whom five are critically injured.
    “Two dead, 25 injured after a bus skidded off the road in Ramnagar’s Uddak area. The bus was on its way to Kogermarh. Five among those critically injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur,” SDPO Ramnagar Bhishm Dubey said.

  • 6:59 AM IST

    BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary shot dead in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar

    A local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar phase-3 on Wednesday. As per DCP East Priyanka Kashyap, police have recovered important evidence from the crime scene. “Local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary was shot dead in Mayur Vihar phase-3 around 8:15 pm this evening. A few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from the crime scene,” Kashyap said.