Breaking News Live April 6, 2021: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, several states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi, have announced closure of schools or suspended classes briefly till the COVID-19 situation is further reviewed. While a few states and union territories like Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu have announced closure of schools for an indefinite period, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Punjab, among others, have suspended classes for a brief period. Schools have been directed to impart education through online classes in view of the situation. In the meantime, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will later in the day hold a meeting with health ministers of 11 states and Union Territories, which has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, to review the situation there. These 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates. Also Read - Decrease Crowd, Lockdown in Hotspots: AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria Suggests Strategy to Defeat New COVID Surge