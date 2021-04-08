Breaking News LIVE Updates April 8, 2021: As COVID-19 cases in India hit a record high lending urgency to scale up vaccination, the Centre on Wednesday allowed the jabs at workplaces with about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 and rejected as baseless allegations of shortage of the injection by Maharashtra and some other non-BJP ruled states. The central government also wrote to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi governments flagging below-par inoculation of eligible beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, after they demanded that vaccination be opened to all. India recorded 1,12,389 new cases on Wednesday, according to a PTI tally, taking the overall count to 1,29,14,174. The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the one-lakh mark for the third time in four days. India saw a record daily rise on Tuesday, with over 1.15 lakh new infections. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Registers 6023 Fresh COVID19 cases, 1484 Discharges In Last 24 Hours

