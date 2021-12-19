Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 19, 2021: In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to take out ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ from six places in the state from Sunday. The Yatras will be inaugurated by the party’s top leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other union ministers. Meanwhile, keeping an eye on the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations and will also inaugurate multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.
He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.Also Read - Cold Wave Grips North India, Delhi Shivers at 6 Degrees; Yellow Alert Issued in Uttarakhand, Orange In Rajasthan

Live Updates

  • 7:37 AM IST

    Voting begins for Kolkata civic polls: Voting will be held in 1,776 polling stations. Counting of votes will take place on Dec 21

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Netherlands ‘going into lockdown again’ to curb omicron: The Dutch government says it is imposing a tough nationwide lockdown starting Sunday in an attempt to rein in sharply rising levels of infections with the omicron coronavirus mutation. The Netherlands is going into lockdown again from tomorrow, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday.

    He said the move was unavoidable because of the fifth wave caused by the omicron variant that is bearing down on us. Rutte did not immediately outline the terms of the new lockdown but said it it will build on a partial lockdown already in force that requires bars, restaurants and other public gathering places such as cinemas and theaters to close at 5 pm.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Delhi Covid tally: On Saturday, Delhi reported 86 new COVID-19 cases – the highest in five months after continuing the steady rise in infection numbers amid a worldwide alert over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Kashmir Zone Police: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists at Harwan area of Srinagar. One unidentified terrorist neutralized in the encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists at Harwan area of Srinagar.

  • 7:00 AM IST

    UK Brexit minister David Frost resigns: British Brexit Minister David Frost has resigned with immediate effect over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson’s government, dealing a severe blow to the embattled prime minister as the Omicron variant sweeps the country.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Delhi air pollution: Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 290 (overall) in the ‘poor’ category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Gujarat Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Nimisha Suthar: The state government taking necessary precautions in view of the Covid-19 numbers but has no plans to close down schools until the situation so necessitates