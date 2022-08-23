Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 23:In view of increased threats from Russia, Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has banned independence day celebrations. According to a report by Reuters, this week’s celebrations marking Ukraine’s independence from Sovient have been stopped after a U.S official warned them of Russian strikes in the following days. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also alerted the citizens of “something particularly ugly” might take place  during the 31st independence day anniversary. Earlier in the week new blasts occurred in Crimea peninsula while 12 civilians were left wounded after a Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town near a nuclear power station. Stay tuned with india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Hospitalised With Severe Chemical Poisoning

Live Updates

  • 6:46 AM IST

    Goods Train Derails At Bhubaneswar| After five wagons of a goods train derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station on Monday night, rail movement on the route has been partially affected. According to sources, the mishap took place while the train was on its way to Vizianagaram via Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from Chakradharpur Division. Due to the derailment at Bhubaneswar station yard, some trains are likely to be affected partially.

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Kyiv Bans Independence Day Celebrations| After being warned of potential Russian attacks, Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv has put a halt to all celebrations and rallies leading upto their independence day. This year would mark Ukraine’s 31 years of independence from the Soviet rule.