Breaking News Updates August 25, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Check this blog and check out our in-depth coverage of all the major news topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive in India, political developments and the crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover.Also Read - US President Joe Biden Decides to Stick With August 31 Final Pullout from Kabul

Also Read - Safe Passage Of People Out Of Taliban-led Afghanistan Priority, Say G7 Leaders
Also Read - ‘No Deadline Extension’: Taliban Say US Must Withdraw Forces From Afghanistan by August 31

Live Updates

  • 6:59 AM IST

    The number of Delta Plus cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra has risen to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state, according to the health department.

  • 6:55 AM IST

    The bail of Union Minister Narayan Rane is yet another slap on the face of the State government which is being run with help of police and goondas: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil in Pune

  • 6:51 AM IST

    The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to further close the schools in the state till September 4, 2021: State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur