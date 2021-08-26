Breaking News LIVE August 26, 2021: India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to this blog and check out our in-depth coverage of all the major news topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive in India, political developments and the crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover.Also Read - Centre Approves 9 Judges For Elevation to Supreme Court, 3 Women on List

Live Updates

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Government of India approves nine judges for elevation to the Supreme Court.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Noida | 4 people arrested for their alleged involvement in a dacoity on Wednesday. An FIR was lodged on basis of a complaint made by the company’s HR manager, who claimed that a few persons barged into their office & decamped with valuable items: ADCP (Central Noida), Ankur Aggarwal

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Afghanistan crisis | Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport & to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US govt representative to do so: US Embassy in Kabul

  • 6:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan crisis | The State Department warned US citizens at the gates outside of the airport in Kabul to leave “immediately” due to threats. “US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” a security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said.