Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP claiming that a fake FIR was registered against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He was talking to media after his visit to Rajghat along with party MLAs. Kejriwal also claimed that after the long CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence, the probe agency did not recover any evidence against him. “We paid tributes and offered prayers to Mahatma Gandhi. We saw a few days back that there was a fake FIR registered against Manish Sisodia and CBI raided his residence for 12 hours. Even after that, they could not find any documents or unaccounted money,” Kejriwal claimed. Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the BJP of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to “bring down” the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates in India and around the world.Also Read - News Highlights: Include Odisha Cities In 5G Launch, Says State President Of Samajwadi Party