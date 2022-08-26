Breaking News LIVE Updates, August 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP claiming that a fake FIR was registered against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. He was talking to media after his visit to Rajghat along with party MLAs. Kejriwal also claimed that after the long CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence, the probe agency did not recover any evidence against him. “We paid tributes and offered prayers to Mahatma Gandhi. We saw a few days back that there was a fake FIR registered against Manish Sisodia and CBI raided his residence for 12 hours. Even after that, they could not find any documents or unaccounted money,” Kejriwal claimed. Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the BJP of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to “bring down” the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital. Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates in India and around the world.Also Read - News Highlights: Include Odisha Cities In 5G Launch, Says State President Of Samajwadi Party

Live Updates

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Delhi| A fire broke out at a factory in Noida, sector -80 on Thursday night following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said. The factory is located under Phase 2 police station, they said. “Efforts were on to douse the fire. Local police along with fire fighters are at the spot,” a police official said around 12 am. Details of loss to property were yet to be assessed while there was no immediate report of any casualty, the official said as per PTI report.

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Special Session of Delhi Assembly Today| Amid the ongoing political row over CBI raids on Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, a special session of Delhi Assembly will be convened today around 11 am.

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Kejriwal Claims Fake FIR Against Manish Sisodia| Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP claiming that a fake FIR was registered against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal also claimed that after the long CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence, the probe agency did not recover any evidence against him.