Breaking News LIVE updates, August 28: A tractor-trolley carrying over 20 farmers fell into a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Saturday. Soon after the incident, a rescue operation has started and as per preliminary reports, 13 swam to the shore. According to Hardoi District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar, the deceased has been identified as Mukesh.

"As per the information received, 20 people have been reported to have fallen with the tractor-trolley into the Garra river. Of them, 14 people have survived and one body of a Mukesh has been recovered; a search is on for five missing people," Kumar said. The trolley and tractor have been recovered. Efforts are to complete all proceedings as soon as possible and recover any missing persons. The operation will continue till everyone is rescued," Hardoi DM said. Farmers living in Begrajpur village of Palli villages were returning after selling produce at nearby mandi after one of the tractor wheels came off on the Garra river bridge in the Pali area. Stay tuned with india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.