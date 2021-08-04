Breaking News LIVE August 4, 2021: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the central leadership of the BJP will send the final list of the new ministers to be inducted in his cabinet on Wednesday morning, as some issues are yet to be resolved. Bommai also said if he receives the list in the morning, the oath-taking ceremony could take place on Wednesday or some other auspicious day. The government on Tuesday said that the reproductive number or R-value that indicates the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading is more than one in eight states and UTs, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which is cause of concern. India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Tuesday with 30,549 more people testing positive for the disease while the active caseload declined after six days, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,25,195 with 422 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Pandemic 'Still Raging'; Rising R-Factor in 8 States Cause of Concern, Cautions Centre