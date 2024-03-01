Top Recommended Stories

Today's News Headline March 1, 2024: PM Modi to Visit Jharkhand, West Bengal Today

44 people lost their lives in fire at commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh. BJP will release its first list for Lok Sabha elections soon.

Updated: March 1, 2024 11:14 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Breaking News Live: BJP’s First List For Lok Sabha Polls To Be Out Soon

Breaking News LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) regarding the Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in the national capital on Thursday night. During the meeting, the party leaders discussed the seats of Lok Sabha and set seals on more than 155 seats. The saffron party will release the list in a day or two.

Live Updates

  • Mar 1, 2024 11:14 AM IST

    Delhi Finance Minister Atishi reaches Delhi Assembly with Economic Survey Copy. She is to table the Economic Survey today in the House

  • Mar 1, 2024 10:53 AM IST
  • Mar 1, 2024 10:46 AM IST
  • Mar 1, 2024 9:50 AM IST

    A clash broke out between ABVP and Left-backed student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), last night. The ruckus was reportedly over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.

  • Mar 1, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and PPBL have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements: Paytm issues statement

  • Mar 1, 2024 9:21 AM IST
    PM Modi will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 34,800 crores in Bihar
  • Mar 1, 2024 9:20 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi to visit Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar on 1st-2nd March.

    He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Jharkhand and Rs 22,000 crores in West Bengal.

  • Mar 1, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    Chennai: On the occasion of his 71st birthday today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin pays floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi and DMK Founder Annadurai at the Karunanidhi Memorial at Chennai Marina.

  • Mar 1, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    “Best wishes to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people,” tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

  • Mar 1, 2024 9:03 AM IST

