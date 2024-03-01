live

Today’s News Headline March 1, 2024: PM Modi to Visit Jharkhand, West Bengal Today

Breaking News LIVE: Stay tuned to India.com as it brings to you Breaking News, Live News Updates from across India and the world. 44 people lost their lives in fire at commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh. BJP will release its first list for Lok Sabha elections soon.

Breaking News Live: BJP’s First List For Lok Sabha Polls To Be Out Soon

Breaking News LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) regarding the Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in the national capital on Thursday night. During the meeting, the party leaders discussed the seats of Lok Sabha and set seals on more than 155 seats. The saffron party will release the list in a day or two.

