Live Updates

  • 6:49 AM IST

    PM’s speech: PM Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award today and deliver keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 via video conferencing.

  • 6:41 AM IST

    BJP, TMC Likely To Release First List Today: The first lists of candidates for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 of both BJP and TMC are likely to be released today.