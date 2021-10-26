Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 26, 2021: Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear popular actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug case. Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26, informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde. “We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused,” added Maneshinde. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on October 21 met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. According to jail authorities, the accused were not allowed to have visitors earlier in the wake of the COVID-19 but the restrictions were eased starting today. However, only two family members of an inmate are allowed to visit.Also Read - Sameer Wankhede Breaks Silence Over His Delhi Visit Amid Allegations of Corruption

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics here. Also Read - Is Assam Govt Imposing Lockdown Again? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Clears Air, Makes THIS Statement

Also Read - Covid-19 Update: This Hospital To Offer Free Vaccination to Children With Comorbidities

Live Updates

  • 7:30 AM IST

    Congress Leaders Meeting ahead of 2022 Assembly polls: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will be presiding over a meeting with core party leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues. The meeting will be held at party headquarters. As per the party sources on Monday, “a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges will be held on October 26 at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to discuss membership, training, agitation program and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. This meeting will be presided by party president Sonia Gandhi.”

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Amit Shah in J&K: Union minister Amit Shah pays tribute to 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Delhi Fire: Four person found dead after a fire broke out at the top floor of three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area early in the morning, said Delhi Police.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ram temple site today: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence/Farmers’ protest: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold countrywide protests today demanding the sacking and the arrest of Union minister of state for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri earlier this month. The protests would also mark the completion of 11 months of farmers’ protests against the Centre’s three farm laws, the SKM further said.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Union Council of Ministers meeting likely to be held on October 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers today. The meeting will start at 4 pm at Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bharatiya Bhavan. While there is no confirmation on the agenda of the meeting, sources said that the meeting is likely to have discussions on upcoming elections. These regular council meetings have been named ‘contemplation sessions’. The last such meeting was held on October 21, Thursday, at the same venue.

  • 7:01 AM IST

    WHO to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin in meet today: The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Tuesday and likely consider the much awaited emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, India’s indigenously-made vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

  • 7:00 AM IST

    Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26: Bombay High Court said that it would hear Aryan Khan’s bail application on October 26 (Tuesday), informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde.