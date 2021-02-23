

















Breaking News LIVE: Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in Bengaluru in connection with the controversial ‘Toolkit’ case, on Tuesday received bail on furnishing a bail bond with two surety to the tune of Rs 1 lakh. Earlier today, the Delhi Police grilled all three activists – Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk – accused of instigating the Republic Day violence. Also Read - New Zealand Visa Office in Mumbai to be Closed in March, Read on

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections while the number of active cases increased for the fifth consecutive day and went past 1.5 lakh after a gap of 17 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Also Read - Huge Crowd Gathers as Murder-accused Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod Visits Temple | WATCH

According to the health ministry, the surge in active cases is due to a spike in the number of daily infections in Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Telangana School Reopening News: Classes 6 to 8 to Resume From Feb 24, Parents' Consent Mandatory

The Karnataka government clarified that it had not imposed any restrictions on inter-state travel, but has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra.

Restrictions have been set in place in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district till March 7 in view of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur today. He will address the 66th Convocation of the IIT, via video conferencing.

Stay tuned to this live blog for breaking news alerts throughout the day.