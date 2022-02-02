New Delhi: Rajya Sabha will debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address for 12 hours beginning Wednesday. The debate is expected to begin on February 2 at 11.30 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to it on February 8. According to sources, the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha headed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in its meeting held on Tuesday allocated time for the debates on the Motion of Thanks and the Union Budget 2022-23. Varied issues are raised by members during the debate on the president’s address which is a statement of policy of the government and is drafted by the government which is responsible for its contents. The Union Budget will be debated for over 11 hours by the members of Rajya Sabha, they said. Accordingly, more than 23 hours will be spent on debates on these two major items of business by Rajya Sabha during the first part of the Budget session that ends on February 11.Also Read - WHO Warns Omicron Yet To Peak In Many Countries, Says 'Premature' To Declare 'Victory'

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Allow Theatres To Operate At 100% Capacity: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Urges Bommai Govt

Also Read - Omicron Sub-Variant Spreads More Than Original Strain: Study

Live Updates

  • 8:37 AM IST

    CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding discussion on Pegasus spyware

  • 7:42 AM IST

    PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha’ address to BJP workers today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually at 11 AM on Wednesday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for 2022. PM Modi’s virtual Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha address is expected to highlight the vision with which the Budget has been presented this year, keeping in mind India’s journey in the years ahead especially, with India looking to go 25 years ahead.

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Delhi Air Quality: Air quality in Delhi remains in ‘very poor’ category with overall AQI at 343, in Noida (UP) in ‘very poor’ category with overall AQI at 358 & in Gurugram (Haryana) in ‘very poor’ category with overall AQI at 313 as per System of Air Quality&Weather Forecasting And Research(SAFAR)

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi to be first Oppn leader to reply to debate on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, sources said. Harish Dviwedi of the BJP will move the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha, they said.

    The debate on the motion of thanks will start in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to it. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the first speaker in the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s address tomorrow,” a senior Congress leader said.