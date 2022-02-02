New Delhi: Rajya Sabha will debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president’s address for 12 hours beginning Wednesday. The debate is expected to begin on February 2 at 11.30 am and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to it on February 8. According to sources, the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha headed by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in its meeting held on Tuesday allocated time for the debates on the Motion of Thanks and the Union Budget 2022-23. Varied issues are raised by members during the debate on the president’s address which is a statement of policy of the government and is drafted by the government which is responsible for its contents. The Union Budget will be debated for over 11 hours by the members of Rajya Sabha, they said. Accordingly, more than 23 hours will be spent on debates on these two major items of business by Rajya Sabha during the first part of the Budget session that ends on February 11.Also Read - WHO Warns Omicron Yet To Peak In Many Countries, Says 'Premature' To Declare 'Victory'

