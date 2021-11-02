Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 2, 2021: Centre’s mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ will be launched on Wednesday on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas, as per official sources. The campaign was announced last week by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in poor-performing districts to enthuse and motivate people towards full vaccination against the deadly infection. No district should be without full vaccination, he said during a national review meeting with health ministers of various states and Union territories (UTs), according to a statement by the health ministry. “Let us aim to cover all eligible with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end-November 2021,” he said. Around 48 districts have been identified where the first dose coverage among eligible beneficiaries is less than 50 per cent. Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, the health minister stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose after the expiry of the prescribed interval. The health minister also said that adequate vaccine doses are available in the country, and more than 12 crore balance unutilized doses are available with the states/UTs for administering.Also Read - Kolkata Airport Makes RT-PCR Report Mandatory for Unvaccinated Passengers

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - COVID-19: Global Death Toll Tops 5 Million in Under 2 Years