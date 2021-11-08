Breaking News LIVE Updates Nov 8, 2021: In an effort to facilitate the movement of devotees to Pandharpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) on November 8, said the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday. As per the PMO, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone at 3:30 pm via video conferencing on Monday. Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees. About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs. 6,690 crore and about Rs. 4,400 crore respectively.Also Read - Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

