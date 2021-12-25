Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 25, 2021: In a big move ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress party is unlikely to announce a chief ministerial face of the party for the state elections and is likely to opt for collective leadership. According to sources in the party, deliberations are going on to take a final call on this. It is a tough decision for the ruling Congress as the party made a change of guard in September by giving the command of the state to Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab’s first Dalit chief minister. However, the majority of state leaders believe that the party should choose collective leadership to balance the caste equations in the state. Ahead of polls, the screening committee of Congress in Punjab has held several rounds of meetings with the state leaders, ministers, MLAs and MPs. One of the party leaders, on maintaining anonymity told news agency ANI that they have expressed their desire to party top leaders that the party should go for collective leadership in upcoming polls. With this move, the party is seemingly avoiding the risk of vote polarisation as Channi, being a Dalit face as the chief minister, is likely to garner votes from the Dalit community but a sizeably larger population of voters also consists of Jat Sikhs and Hindus.Also Read - Top Cryptocurrency News: What Happened In Cryptocurrency Market In 2021? Know Which Cryptocurrencies Made Headlines This Year | Watch

Live Updates

  • 8:13 AM IST

    PM Modi remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Global trends show Omicron cases to reach one million in 2 months: COVID Expert Panel member: “Global trends show that number of Omicron cases is going to reach 1000 in 2-3 weeks and one million, maybe, in 2 months. We don’t have more than a month before a major outbreak happens in India. We need to prevent this,” Dr TS Anish, a member of COVID Expert Committee, Kerala, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    Delhi’s air quality continues to be in ‘very category’: Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 398 (overall) in the ‘very poor’ category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Encounter breaks out at Shopian in J&K: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chowgam area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, officials said. “Encounter has started at Chowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said. The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    COVID Update: The UK reports a fresh record of 122,186 new Covid-19 cases, up from 119,789 a day before.

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Bengal CM Mamata prays for well-being of all on occasion of Christmas: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the midnight mass at a prominent church in the city on Friday and prayed for the well-being of one and all. She later took to social media and urged everyone to maintain COVID-19 protocols amid the festivities. “I pray to the God for the safety and well being of everyone. The warm glow of festive lights and smiling faces everywhere filled my heart with joy. As we celebrate I urge everyone to maintain all COVID protocols. Wear a mask at all times and use hand sanitizers,” she posted on Facebook.
    “Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters across the world. From Vatican to Goa to Meghalaya to Kolkata- enjoy the festive season and make happy memories,” the TMC boss added.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Tight security in Ghaziabad for CM Yogi’s road show on Saturday: Police are beefing up security arrangements here ahead of a road show by Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. More than 100 police personnel have been deployed and extra forces have been called in from other districts for the rally. Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar along with other officials monitored the route of the road show on Friday. The area has been divided into two zones and five sectors, Superintendent of Police (City-1) Nipun Agarwal said. The road show will start from Kalka Garhi Chowk at 6 pm and end at Thakur Dwara (Hapur Mor) via Chaudhary Mor Clock Tower. Every zone will be supervised by an additional superintendent of police rank officer while all the five sectors will be monitored by a DSP-rank official each.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Gurpurab celebrations at Gujarat gurudwara today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch of Gujarat on Saturday. As per an official statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will address the Gurpurab celebrations at around 12:30 pm via video conferencing. Every year, from December 23 to December 25, Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrates the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib.