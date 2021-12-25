Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 25, 2021: In a big move ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress party is unlikely to announce a chief ministerial face of the party for the state elections and is likely to opt for collective leadership. According to sources in the party, deliberations are going on to take a final call on this. It is a tough decision for the ruling Congress as the party made a change of guard in September by giving the command of the state to Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab’s first Dalit chief minister. However, the majority of state leaders believe that the party should choose collective leadership to balance the caste equations in the state. Ahead of polls, the screening committee of Congress in Punjab has held several rounds of meetings with the state leaders, ministers, MLAs and MPs. One of the party leaders, on maintaining anonymity told news agency ANI that they have expressed their desire to party top leaders that the party should go for collective leadership in upcoming polls. With this move, the party is seemingly avoiding the risk of vote polarisation as Channi, being a Dalit face as the chief minister, is likely to garner votes from the Dalit community but a sizeably larger population of voters also consists of Jat Sikhs and Hindus.Also Read - Top Cryptocurrency News: What Happened In Cryptocurrency Market In 2021? Know Which Cryptocurrencies Made Headlines This Year | Watch

