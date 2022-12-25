live

Breaking News LIVE: Midnight Mass, Plum Cakes, Decked Up Churches Begin Christmas Celebrations Across India

Updated: December 25, 2022 6:34 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

People light candles at the illuminated St Paul's church in Amritsar (AFP)

Breaking News Live Updates, December 25: India has sprung up to the festive fervour as Christmas cheers have engulfed the country. From Tamil Nadu to Amritsar, people attended midnight mass at decked up churches, enjoyed the traditional plum cakes and indulged in Christmas celebrations with much vigour.

Live Updates

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Midnight Mass and celebrations in Tamil Nadu

  • 6:41 AM IST

    A Santa made of tomatoes on Odisha beach

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Christmas Shopping leads to hour long queues in Kolkata: As the spirit of Christmas soars sky-high in Kolkata, crowd throng the markets for last-minute cake shopping on the eve of Christmas 2022. “No matter how much time it takes we will wait here, we will get the cake and then only we can enjoy the 25th. We have been waiting here for almost an hour,” said a customer in Kolkata speaking with ANI.

Published Date: December 25, 2022 6:33 AM IST

Updated Date: December 25, 2022 6:34 AM IST