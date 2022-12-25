live

Breaking News LIVE: Midnight Mass, Plum Cakes, Decked Up Churches Begin Christmas Celebrations Across India

People light candles at the illuminated St Paul's church in Amritsar (AFP)

Breaking News Live Updates, December 25: India has sprung up to the festive fervour as Christmas cheers have engulfed the country. From Tamil Nadu to Amritsar, people attended midnight mass at decked up churches, enjoyed the traditional plum cakes and indulged in Christmas celebrations with much vigour.

