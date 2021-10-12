Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 12, 2021: A Taliban delegation will most likely meet European Union representatives in Doha on Tuesday, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, days after face-to-face talks with the United States. During an event organised by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in the Qatari capital, Muttaqi said, “Tomorrow we are meeting the EU representatives. We are having positive meetings with representatives of other countries.”Also Read - FACT Check: Is Govt Planning to Impose Lockdown And Suspend Train Services Till Diwali? Truth Behind Viral Claim Here

