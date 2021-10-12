Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 12, 2021: A Taliban delegation will most likely meet European Union representatives in Doha on Tuesday, acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, days after face-to-face talks with the United States. During an event organised by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies in the Qatari capital, Muttaqi said, “Tomorrow we are meeting the EU representatives. We are having positive meetings with representatives of other countries.”Also Read - FACT Check: Is Govt Planning to Impose Lockdown And Suspend Train Services Till Diwali? Truth Behind Viral Claim Here

Live Updates

  • 7:43 AM IST

    Farmers to observe ‘Shaheed Kisan Diwas’ today: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws will observe ‘Shaheed Kisan Diwas’ on Tuesday to pay tribute to the four farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence recently, a statement by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, appealed to farmer organisations and progressive groups across the country to mark the occasion by organising prayer and homage meetings all over the country, followed by candle light vigils in the evening.

  • 7:37 AM IST

    PM Modi to address 28th NHRC foundation day programme today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday through video conferencing. PM Modi said that NHRC plays an important role in the nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised. “At 11 AM tomorrow, 12th October, will address the 28th NHRC Foundation Day programme. The NHRC plays an important role in our nation in protecting the human rights and dignity of the marginalised,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    G20 Summit: At G20 summit today, PM Narendra Modi is expected to highlight India’s willingness, commitment to helping Afghans with humanitarian aid. India has already shared its position that it stands with Afghans and is ready to continue its assistance programme. India has indicated in the also past that it wants unimpeded, unrestricted access.