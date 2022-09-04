Breaking news live updates, September 4:  The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila maidan today. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the “Mehngai par halla bol” rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, would participate in it. The rally comes ahead of the opposition party’s 3,500-km “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony. On Sunday, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is also scheduled to address his first public rally after quitting the party at the Sainik farms in Jammu. Stay tuned with india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - News Highlights: AICC National Coordinator Resigns Due To 'Prevailing Situation And Unavoidable Circumstances'

Also Read - Super Typhoon Explained: What Is Super Typhoon Hinnamnor? How Dangerous Is It And How Impactful Will It Be? - Watch Video

Also Read - News Highlights: Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest Outside AAP MLA Atishi's Residence In Delhi

Live Updates

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally LIVE Updates| At the ‘Mehngai par halla bol’ protest rally of the Congress in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, hundreds of party workers chanted slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi and displayed posters demanding that he be made party president. “We want Rahul Gandhi as INC President,” read the posters.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally LIVE Updates| Delhi Police denies reports of detaining any Congress worker.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi arrives at the mega protest Halla Bol rally at Ramlila ground in Delhi.

  • 12:49 PM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally LIVE Updates: People in massive numbers filled the Ramlila Maidan

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally In Delhi LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot addresses the rally speaking about the need of the Halla Bol rally against rising inflation and Congress’ upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra.

  • 12:18 PM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally In Delhi: Congress workers put up pakora stall out as a protest against rising prices in the country.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    Priyanka Gandhi Tweets Slamming BJP Ahead Of Congress Halla Bol Rally| The tweet read, “The general public is troubled by inflation. It has become difficult for people to raise a family. Common people are not able to buy the things they need, but the BJP government does not see the suffering of the people. Prime Minister, you cannot run away from your responsibility. public grievances will have to be heard.”

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi to address the rally shortly.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally In Delhi: Congress party workers marching against inflation have been detained and lathi charged as per TV reports.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    Congress Halla Bol Protest Rally In Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police advises to avoid the following routes