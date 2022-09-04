Breaking news live updates, September 4: The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila maidan today. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the “Mehngai par halla bol” rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, would participate in it. The rally comes ahead of the opposition party’s 3,500-km “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony. On Sunday, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is also scheduled to address his first public rally after quitting the party at the Sainik farms in Jammu. Stay tuned with india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.Also Read - News Highlights: AICC National Coordinator Resigns Due To 'Prevailing Situation And Unavoidable Circumstances'