Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 23, 2021: Led by Bengal and Bengal, total of three states in the country have started showing signs of a spike in COVID-19 infections just days after Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations last week. The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal deteriorated as 974 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, 128 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said. West Bengal had registered 846 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Fresh cases surged for the fourth consecutive day after the state recently celebrated the mega event of Durga Puja. The state's caseload rose to 15,85,466 as Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh infections at 268. Meanwhile, Assam continued to report more than 300 for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday. The positivity rate remained the same at 0.81 per cent since Friday. The 324 new cases on Saturday were detected from 39,768 tests taking the total COVID-19 caseload in the state to 6,08,126. Three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,967. The third state witnessing a rise in cases this week is Himachal Pradesh and overall 258 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday.

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics. Also Read - Don't Let Guard Down, War Against Corona Not Over: PM Modi Ahead of Festivals | 10 Points