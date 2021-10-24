Breaking News LIVE Updates Oct 23, 2021: Led by Bengal and Bengal, total of three states in the country have started showing signs of a spike in COVID-19 infections just days after Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations last week. The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal deteriorated as 974 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, 128 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said. West Bengal had registered 846 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Fresh cases surged for the fourth consecutive day after the state recently celebrated the mega event of Durga Puja. The state’s caseload rose to 15,85,466 as Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh infections at 268. Meanwhile, Assam continued to report more than 300 for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday. The positivity rate remained the same at 0.81 per cent since Friday. The 324 new cases on Saturday were detected from 39,768 tests taking the total COVID-19 caseload in the state to 6,08,126. Three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,967. The third state witnessing a rise in cases this week is Himachal Pradesh and overall 258 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday.Also Read - Sudhaa Chandran Appeals To PM Modi After Airport Authorities Asked Her To Remove Her Prosthetic Foot

  • 8:05 AM IST

    Uttarakhand: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued 60 people so far during search and rescue operations in various parts of Bageshwar district. SDRF has also retrieved 5 bodies at Sunderdhunga

  • 8:03 AM IST

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident: Main accused Ashish Mishra, who is currently lodged in district jail has been shifted to a govt hospital due to suspected dengue, a senior jail official said his blood sample has been sent for confirmation of dengue.

  • 7:38 AM IST

    IIT Jammu research centre: Union home affairs minister Amit Shah will on Sunday inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Haryana CM on ‘forest land’: Several buildings in Gurugram and Faridabad will have to be demolished if authorities were to remove all structures from ‘forest land’ as defined by the Supreme Court in its 2018 judgement, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the fresh affidavit filed before the apex court on 2018 Kant Enclave verdict. The Supreme Court in 2018 had noted that all notified land in the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), was to be considered ‘forest land.’

  • 7:17 AM IST

    Petrol Diesel price today: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi is at Rs 107.59 per litre & Rs 96.32 per litre respectively today. Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 113.46 & Rs 104.38 in Mumbai, Rs 108.11 & Rs 99.43 in Kolkata; Rs 104.52 & Rs 100.59 in Chennai respectively.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Telangana COVID Tally: Telangana on Saturday added 207 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,70,139, while the death toll rose to 3,946 with two more deaths.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Maharashtra COVID Tally: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 33 fatalities, taking the tally to 66,01,551 and the toll to 1,39,998. Mumbai reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the caseload to 7,54,107 and the toll to 16,207.