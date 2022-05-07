Breaking News LIVE Updates May 7: US President Joe Biden on Saturday announced new $150 million aid for Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement since Russia’s military action began Feb. 24, expressing “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to find a peaceful solution to the “dispute” in Ukraine. The short statement adopted at a brief meeting Friday does not mention a “war”, “conflict” or “invasion” as many council members call Russia’s ongoing military action, or a “special military operation” as Moscow refers to it. Russia, which holds veto power in the council, has blocked all previous attempts to adopt a statement or resolution. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - US Provided Intelligence That Helped Ukraine Sink Moskva, Russia's Flagship Black Sea Missile Cruiser: Report