Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 25, 2022: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact virtually with the health ministers of nine states and union territories over the COVID-19 situation at 10:30 am today, the official sources informed ANI.

According to sources, these states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. Earlier, Union Health Minister had interacted with the Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

