Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 25, 2022: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact virtually with the health ministers of nine states and union territories over the COVID-19 situation at 10:30 am today, the official sources informed ANI.
According to sources, these states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. Earlier, Union Health Minister had interacted with the Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.Also Read - Not KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma; Shane Warne Admits His First Choice as India's Test Captain Would Have Been Ajinkya Rahane

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics Also Read - Parliament to Run in Shifts for Budget Session: RS to Sit in Morning, LS in Evening Amid Covid Restrictions

Also Read - US Orders 8,500 Troops on Heightened Alert Amid Russia Worry

Live Updates

  • 7:24 AM IST

    12th National Voters’ Day to be celebrated on Jan 25: The Election Commission (EC) is all set to celebrate 12th National Voters’ Day on Tuesday (January 25) with the theme of ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’, and envisage focus on the EC’s commitment to facilitate active participation of voters during the elections while making the entire process hassle free and a memorable experience for all categories of voters.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    BJP to finalize names of remaining candidates for UP, Manipur and Punjab polls in CEC meeting today: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalize the names of remaining candidates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday. The CEC meeting will be held at around 11.30 am today at the party headquarters in the national capital. So far, the BJP has announced 194 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 34 candidates for Punjab, however, no list of candidates has been released for Manipur as of now.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Xi to chair virtual summit with heads of Central Asian countries: Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair a virtual summit on Tuesday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the five Central Asian countries, said the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “This will be China’s first major diplomatic action facing Central Asia this year and the first heads-of-state meeting between China and the five Central Asia countries. The summit is of great significance for all sides to take stock of the achievements and experience of China-Central Asia relations, and seek coordination and make plans for future bilateral cooperation across the board at a new historical starting point,” said China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s during a regular press conference here on Monday.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    President Kovind to address the nation on Tuesday on eve of 73rd Republic Day: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night said. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said. Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the communique said. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.

  • 7:17 AM IST

    PM Modi to interact with BJP workers today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP workers from across the country via NaMo app on Tuesday. The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Please do join. Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will interact with BJP Karyakartas from all over the country on Namo App (audio) at 11 AM tomorrow,” the office of BJP president J P Nadda tweeted on Monday.