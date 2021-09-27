Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 27, 2021: After making landfall, cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ on late Sunday evening moved westwards with a speed of 26 kmph and lay centred over north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The system centre crossed the coastline during 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., whereas the landfall process of the whole storm centre crossed the coastline as well as continued for a few hours after that. The landfall process completed after 10.30 p.m.,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its midnight bulletin. However, the system maintains its cyclonic storm intensity and is likely to move further westwards and weaken into a deep depression during next 4-5 hours. On Monday, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cms) at isolated places is very likely over south Chhattisgarh; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Telangana and Vidarbha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal West Bengal and north Chhattisgarh, the IMD said.Also Read - Over 39 Inmates Including 6 Kids Test positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai's Byculla Women Jail

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh Today: The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest, tweets Delhi Traffic Police

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh Today: Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra by protesting farmers, agitating against farm laws. Farmer organisations have called a “Bharat Bandh” today against the three farm laws.

  • 7:30 AM IST

    Farmers protest/Bharat Bandh: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said farmers should leave the path of agitation and opt for dialogue. Speaking at a programme at Agriculture College in Gwalior, Tomar said, “I would like to appeal to farmers to leave the path of agitation and follow the path of dialogue. The government is ready to consider the objections raised by them. There have been several discussions earlier. If there is anything left, the government is definitely ready to talk. The union minister emphasised that farmers’ protest should not become a political issue. “Farmers movement should not be mixed with politics. Farmer belongs to all. The government has negotiated with the farmers union very sensitively and is ready to do so in future also,” added Tomar.

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh Today: The protesting farmers parked their tractors on highways and major link roads in both Punjab and Haryana and squatted on the road. Heavy police presence could be seen at various places in Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and other in view of the protest by farmers. The police diverted traffic at several places as the farmers blocked the highways.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh Today: Hundreds of farmers on Monday blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi with parts of Haryana and Punjab, following a nationwide call by farmers’ unions to demand scrapping of three Central farm laws. Traffic across Punjab and Haryana is likely to hit badly and see traffic disruptions for several hours as farmers, farm labourers, commission agents, trade and employee unions and activists of political parties squatted on national highways till 4 pm.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission today via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the launching of the programme will be at 11 am on Monday. Prime Minister Modi will also hold an address on the occasion. The pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had been announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 last year. Currently, the programme is being implemented in the pilot phase in six union territories.

    Cyclone Gulab: A fisherman from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh was killed, one injured and another remained missing as the cyclonic storm Gulab crossed the Bay of Bengal coast off Kalingapatnam on Sunday evening. Three more fishermen reached the shore safely and called state Fisheries Minister S Appala Raju over phone from Akkupalli village and told him they were safe.