Breaking News LIVE Updates Dec 3, 2021: Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday morning. “Depression, lay centered at 2330 hours IST of December 2, 2021, over Bay of Bengal near Lat 12.0 N and Long 87.5 E, about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours,” tweeted the weather agency. As the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal continues to develop in view of Cyclone Jawad, the Odisha government on Thursday evening issued guidelines to prevent its adverse effects. Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm ‘Jawad’ Jena said, “The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, informed the Prime Minister’s Office.Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Wankhede Stadium at 9.30 AM IST December 3 Friday

Live Updates

  • 7:53 AM IST

    Omicron Update: Nepal imposes a ban on entry from nine countries including Hong Kong, in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID19.

  • 7:52 AM IST

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on the two Omicron cases in India: We are conducting contact tracing. I will be holding a meeting with health experts at 1 pm today. I have spoken to Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, he will get back to me with some guidelines.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate ‘InFinity Forum’ on fintech today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate InFinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on FinTech, on Friday at 10 AM via video conferencing. The event is being hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), under the aegis of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, 2021. Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the Forum, the Prime Minister’s Office informed in a press release.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Cyclone Jawad: The East Coast Railway has canceled the operation of around 95 mail and express trains originating from different places for three days as a precautionary measure in wake of the predictions of a cyclonic storm hitting the coast districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.