Breaking News LIVE Updates, Dec 05, 2021: India's east coast is unlikely to face the fury of cyclonic storm Jawad' which has weakened into a deep depression before reaching the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast but thousands of people living along the sea have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said on Saturday. The cyclone is likely to weaken further from deep depression into depression by Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said. However, the three impacted states of Odisha, northern Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal is expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places. The Met department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts for the next 24 hours on Sunday. It has also issued a red alert at some places in Odisha's Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts due to likely heavy to very heavy rainfall triggered by the depression. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for some places in Balasore, Bhadrak Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam and Gajapati districts till 8.30 am on Sunday. The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha. Isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura is expected to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

