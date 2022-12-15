Top Recommended Stories
Breaking News LIVE: Peru Declares State of Emergency As Crisis Intensifies After Oustering President Pedro Castillo
Breaking News LIVE Update, December 15: Peru’s new government declared a national emergency Wednesday as it struggled to calm violent protests over President Pedro Castillo’s ouster, suspending the rights of “personal security and freedom” across the Andean nation for 30 days. Acts of vandalism, violence and highway blockades as thousands of Peruvians are in the streets “require a forceful and authoritative response from the government,” Defense Minister Luis Otarola Peñaranda said.
