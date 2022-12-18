live

Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Rs 6,800 Crore In Meghalaya, Tripura

Published: December 18, 2022 6:44 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Breaking News LIVE Updates, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya on Sunday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crore.Modi will also participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council and attend its meeting in Shillong. In Agartala, the prime minister will launch the “Grih Pravesh” programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and Rural – schemes.

Live Updates

  • 6:45 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)will organise its national council meeting today: The meeting is likely to be held at a farmhouse in Delhi and may be addressed by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other senior leaders of the party. All 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, MLAs and party representatives from Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and other states are also likely to attend the meeting.

  • 6:45 AM IST

