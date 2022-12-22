live

Breaking News LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms To Have Formed New Coalition Government To Continue To Hold Office

Breaking News LIVE Updates, December 22: Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever to hold office. Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline. His Likud Party released a brief video clip of the smiling Netanyahu and a recording of the conversation.

