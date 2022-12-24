live

Breaking News LIVE: US President Joe Biden Nominates Indian American Richard Verma To Top Diplomatic Position

Stay tuned with india.com for latest news from India and around the world.

Published: December 24, 2022 7:00 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Breaking News , December 23
Breaking News , December 23

Breaking News Live Updates, December 24: Indian-American lawyer diplomat Richard Verma has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to a top diplomatic position in the State Department. Mr Verma, 54, who served as a former US ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017 is currently the Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard. If confirmed by the US Senate, he would serve as the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, thus making him the highest ranking Indian American in the State Department.

Also Read:

Stay tuned with india.com for latest news from India and around the world.

Live Updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 24, 2022 7:00 AM IST