live

COVID News LIVE: India Logs 201 Fresh Cases, Random Testing On 2% International Passengers Begins

Stay tuned with india.com for latest news from India and around the world.

COVID News LIVE: Government Begins Random Testing For 2% International Travellers From Today

COVID News Live Updates, December 24: Amid BF.7 scare, India has issued a fresh set of guidelines for all states and union territories. All authorities have advised people start to wearing masks, use sanitisers regularly and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Few states like Karnataka have mandated face mask while the centre begins its random sampling of incoming international passengers starting today.

For the unversed, BF.7 is a highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron that is driving the spurt in cases in China. So far, India has logged three cases of BF.7 -2 in Gujarat, 1 in Odisha.

Stay tuned with india.com for latest news on COVID from India and around the world and mask up!

Load More