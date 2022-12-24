live

COVID News LIVE: India Logs 201 Fresh Cases, Random Testing On 2% International Passengers Begins

Updated: December 24, 2022 10:35 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

COVID News LIVE: Government Begins Random Testing For 2% International Travellers From Today

COVID News Live Updates, December 24: Amid BF.7 scare, India has issued a fresh set of guidelines for all states and union territories. All authorities have advised people start to wearing masks, use sanitisers regularly and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Few states like Karnataka have mandated face mask while the centre begins its random sampling of incoming international passengers starting today.

For the unversed, BF.7 is a highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron that is driving the spurt in cases in China. So far, India has logged three cases of BF.7 -2 in Gujarat, 1 in Odisha.

Live Updates

  • 10:43 AM IST

    Haryana Issues COVID Guidelines For Civil Surgeons



    -These measures include preliminary assessment of patients showing flu-like symptoms and directing them to flu corners for RT-PCR testing.

    -All healthcare workers should wear face masks and practise hand hygiene while delivering patient care, the letter from Sonia Trikha, Haryana’s Director General Health Services stated on Thursday.

    -He informed that the RT-PCR test will also be conducted for those who have flu and severe acute respiratory infection.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    Haryana too boosts COVID precautions : Amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries, Haryana’s Health Department has issued guidelines directing all civil surgeons in the state to ensure compliance of various measures across all health facilities.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    UP CM Takes stock of COVID preparedness: UP CM Adityanath directed the officials to make arrangements for a peaceful celebration of Christmas while maintaining dialogue with all religious leaders. He also directed the officials to ensure that no religious conversions take place, the government said in a statement.

  • 10:37 AM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir COVID Update: ‘No Need To Panic,’ says administration

    Asserting that there is no need to panic in view of rising COVID-19 cases in neighbouring countries as no surge has been reported in the Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor administration on Friday maintained that it is fully geared up to tackle the situation.

    The officials said that genome sequencing facilities are being created in both capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar and asked people to go for voluntary testing if symptoms occur.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    India COVID cases update: India reported 201 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,397, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

  • 8:52 AM IST

  • 7:32 AM IST

  • 7:29 AM IST

Published Date: December 24, 2022 7:00 AM IST

Updated Date: December 24, 2022 10:35 AM IST