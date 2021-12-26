Breaking News LIVE December 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. This will be the last edition of the year. “Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. Meanwhile, amid growing concern over the new COVID variant Omicron, Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use for children aged between 12-18 years. This makes Covaxin the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India. Earlier, Zydus Cadila’s three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while “precaution dose” (booster jabs)for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10. India’s COVID Omicron tally climbed to 439 with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases in the country.Also Read - PM Modi Announces Booster Doses For Frontline Workers, Jabs for Children from January | Key Points